Boil advisory issued for area in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker has issued a boil water advisory Thursday, Dec. 12 for a portion of residents on Highway 447 from Spring Creek Apartments at Travis Street northward including Autumn Run.
The advisory was issued due to a loss in pressure after a water main break caused by a subcontractor installing a waterline extension. The city says repairs should be complete late Thursday afternoon.
Samples will be collected and taken to the Amite lab Friday morning. The advisory will be lifted when the samples test safe.
