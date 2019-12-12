Body found in parking lot of medical facility on Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man’s body was found inside a truck in the parking lot of Louisiana Spine & Sports Medicine on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge Thursday morning (Dec. 12).
Investigators believe the body had been there for several days.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said there were no immediate signs of foul play.
A woman who answered the phone at the business said management had no comment.
