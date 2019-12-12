1 arrested, 1 wanted for allegedly stealing $50-100k of merchandise from business

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One man is wanted and one is already behind bars after the pair allegedly stole $50,000 to $100,000 worth of merchandise from a business.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says Tregg Babin, 51, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 11. He’s charged with unauthorized entry of a place of business, theft, simple criminal damage to property, and criminal trespassing.
Deputies are still looking for Jason Lambert, 48, who is facing the same charges.
APSO says on Dec. 5, deputies were called out to an undisclosed business after Babin and Lambert were reportedly seen on surveillance video stealing globe valves.
Anyone with info on Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
