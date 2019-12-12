Armstead named 2019 New Orleans Saints Man of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead has been named the 2019 Man of the Year, making him a nominee for the National Football League Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is given annually by the NFL honoring a player’s community service work as well as excellence on the field.
“One of the best things about playing in the National Football League is that it has given me the ability and opportunity to be a role model to young people and to give back to the community,” Armstead said. “If there is anything that I can do to make someone’s life better and to help them aspire to do more with their lives, I’m committed to doing it,” said Armstead.
Armstead has been key both on and off the field for the Saints since he was selected in the third round in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He has been selected as a team captain in the last two seasons and has played in 72 regular season games, with 68 starts at left tackle.
In his first seven seasons with the Saints Armstead has been ranked in the top 10 offensively each season.
In 2018, Armstead was voted as a Pro Bowl starter and a second-team Associated Press All-Pro. In 2019, he has opened 12 games at left tackle, anchoring an offensive line that has given up only 21 sacks, tied for the NFL’s fourth-lowest total. Armstead was the team’s 2019 nominee for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Off the field, Armstead has been heavily involved in community service both in the New Orleans area and in his hometown of Cahokia, Ill., a community east of St. Louis. Armstead started his own foundation with the mission to empower a generation of young people with the necessary tools needed to become leaders in the community and the world.
In New Orleans, he has co-sponsored annual school supplies giveaways for local students and been one of the team leaders in donating to and participating in an annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway event at Dryades YMCA. This past week at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center through his foundation, Armstead hosted over 200 local youth in a “Try-athalon” event where they sampled a variety of sports and activities with Saints players and student-athletes from local universities on hand to serve as counselors. In both locations, Armstead has awarded thousands of dollars in college scholarships to high school student-athletes.
