Reports: DC Dave Aranda in negotiations to leave LSU
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda could soon be leaving LSU. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley and Steve Schneider | December 10, 2019 at 6:38 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 6:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s defensive coordinator Dave Aranda could soon be on his way out.

According to Tweets from Ross Dellenger Dave Aranda is in serious negotiations to take a head coaching job at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. He’s also in the running for a head coaching spot at Colorado State.

Aranda is currently the highest-paid assistant in college football and has been with the LSU football program for four years. Back in 2016, he signed a $5.5 million contract.

