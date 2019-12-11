Reports: DC Dave Aranda in negotiations to leave LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s defensive coordinator Dave Aranda could soon be on his way out.
According to Tweets from Ross Dellenger Dave Aranda is in serious negotiations to take a head coaching job at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. He’s also in the running for a head coaching spot at Colorado State.
Aranda is currently the highest-paid assistant in college football and has been with the LSU football program for four years. Back in 2016, he signed a $5.5 million contract.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.