RECALL: Retail stores recall MR. STEAK gas grills sold nationwide because of fire hazard

(WAFB) - Several models of gas grills sold nationwide are being recalled after Bass Pro received nine reports of grill fires.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission published the recall on Dec. 10, saying about 3,300 MR. STEAK four and five-burner gas patio grills are covered in the recall. The models are MS-4B-PG, SKU 2472264 and MS-5B-PG and SKU 2472265.
They were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and ABT Appliance & Electronics stores nationwide and online at basspro.com and cabelas.com from May 2017 through July 2019.
These grills have both a fuel gauge and a fuel line that is not attached to the inside of the grill, posing a fire hazard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact MR. STEAK for a free repair kit.
The recall also applies to SKUs 2366916 and 2366917 if the consumer added an aftermarket fuel gauge to the regulator assembly.
You can find the model number on the label on the inside of the left compartment door or on the back of the grill. The SKU is printed on the purchase receipt.
Customers can contact MR. STEAK at 833-677-8325 or 833-MRSTEAK from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at mrsteak.com and click on “RECALL” or visit mrsteak.com/repairpartskit for more information.
