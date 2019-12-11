Our Lady of the Lake, The NeuroMedical Center announce new neuro intensive care unit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake and The NeuroMedical Center announced a new 20-bed Neuro Intensive Care Unit located on the ninth floor of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
Officials say the new unit expands the hospital’s footprint as a center for comprehensive stroke and neurological care in the region.
“We are now one step closer to our ultimate goal of transforming Baton Rouge into a destination center of care for neuroscience excellence,” said Gerald J. Calegan, M.D., Chief Neurologist at The NeuroMedical Center.
The unit will combine necessary personnel, technology, and resources to reduce time in the triage, diagnosis and treatment of stroke and emergent neurological complications.
“There is no more time-sensitive treatment in all of medicine than that required when responding to neurological emergencies such as stroke,” said Gregory L. Fautheree, M.D., Endovascular Neurosurgeon & President at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic. “Fast, efficient, and accurate treatment, as well as the proven excellence provided by the physicians, nurses, and all aspects of the treatment teams at Our Lady of the Lake, leads to better chances for successful outcomes. We are proud to be able to provide this level of advanced, coordinated care to the communities we serve.”
The Neuro Intensive Care Unit will be home to the latest in Neuro-Imaging Capabilities including Baton Rouge’s first state-of-the-art CT scanner and interventional suite.
Additionally, the unit will allow physicians to continue groundbreaking procedures such as the minimally-invasive WEB® Aneurysm Embolization System and IRRAFLOW for Intraventricular Hemorrhagic Stroke, and offer the latest in stent technology (Atlas, LVIS) and image-guided tumor excision.
The Neuro ICU is the latest major healthcare announcement in Baton Rouge over the last several months, following the opening of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and the announcement of an bariatric surgery program in partnership with Pennington Biomedical Center, Our Lady of the Lake and the LSU School of Medicine.
Information provided by Our Lady of the Lake.
