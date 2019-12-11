OLOL Children’s Hospital Deck The Halls donation drive begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you looking to spread a little joy this holiday season but aren't sure where to start?
You might want to consider helping Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Deck The Halls donation drive.
The donation drive kicked off on Dec. 11.
There are several ways, you, your family and your friends can get involved.
You can donate money and let the hospital do the shopping.
You can help them check things off their Amazon wish list.
Every little bit will help make a difference for sick kids in our area.
The Deck The Halls drive is happening now through Sunday, Dec. 15.
