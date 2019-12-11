Coroner called out after vehicle becomes submerged in pond in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle that became submerged in a pond in Zachary on Dec. 11.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. at a pond in the 7500 block of Lower Zachary Road.
Zachary police and fire departments are currently at the scene. A dive team was dispatched to the scene for extrication. Emergency officials say the coroner was contacted.
The case is still under investigation.
Details are limited at this time. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
