Coroner called out after vehicle becomes submerged in pond in Zachary

Coroner called out after vehicle becomes submerged in pond in Zachary
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has been called out to Lower Zachary Road where a vehicle became submerged in a pond on Dec. 11, 2019. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | December 11, 2019 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 3:40 PM

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle that became submerged in a pond in Zachary on Dec. 11.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at a pond in the 7500 block of Lower Zachary Road.

Emergency personnel are investigating a submerged vehicle in a pond off of Lower Zachary Road in Zachary, La. on Dec. 11, 2019.
Emergency personnel are investigating a submerged vehicle in a pond off of Lower Zachary Road in Zachary, La. on Dec. 11, 2019. (Source: Google Earth)

Zachary police and fire departments are currently at the scene. A dive team was dispatched to the scene for extrication. Emergency officials say the coroner was contacted.

The case is still under investigation.

Details are limited at this time. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.