LSU gymnastics ranked No. 2 in preseason poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team, the defending Southeastern Conference champions and NCAA Runner-Up is ranked No. 2 in the WCGA preseason poll.
LSU has totaled 1755 points and 11, first-place votes. Oklahoma finished with 1,813 points for first with 36 first-place votes. Florida is slated third, UCLA fourth and Utah round out the top five teams.
The Tigers are going into the 2020 season ranked in the top-five of the preseason poll for the seventh-straight season. This ranking also marks the 23rd consecutive season in which LSU is ranked in the top-15.
The team kicks off the 2020 season at 7:15 p.m. inside the Maravich Center against Arizona.
2019 Preseason Coaches’ Poll
December 11, 2019
Rank, Team, Points(First-Place Votes)
1. Oklahoma (1813 points; 36 first-place votes)
2. LSU (1755 points; 11 first-place votes)
3. Florida (1680 points; 2 first-place votes)
4. UCLA (1671 points; 1 first-place vote)
5. Utah (1559 points)
6. Michigan (1515 points)
7. Denver (1493 points; 1 first-place vote)
8. Georgia (1438 points)
9. California (1315 points)
10. Alabama (1306 points)
11. Oregon State (1271 points)
12. Kentucky (1240 points)
13. Auburn (1213 points)
14. Minnesota (1196 points)
15. Nebraska (1137 points)
16. Missouri (1000 points)
17. Washington (925 points)\
18. Boise State (900 points)
19. Arkansas (798 points)
20. Iowa State (765 points)
21. Arizona State (749 points)
22. Stanford (746 points)
23. BYU (742 points)
24. Ohio State (654 points)
25. Penn State (638 points)
