Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — There are five remaining teams in college basketball that are unbeaten, and four that remain winless. The list of the unbeatens was trimmed even more Tuesday night, when Louisville, Maryland and Butler lost. That leaves Ohio State, Auburn, San Diego State, Duquesne and Liberty as the remaining teams without a defeat. The teams still trying for their first victory are Houston Baptist, Florida A&M, Kennesaw State and Central Connecticut. Louisville lost to Texas Tech, Maryland lost to Penn State and Butler fell to Baylor in a wild night Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says UNLV has offered its vacant head coaching job to LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. The person told the Associated Press of the offer on condition of anonymity because negotiations are ongoing and no announcement has been made. Aranda would replace Tony Sanchez, who was fired Nov. 25 after going 19-40 in five seasons. UNLV is looking to raise the profile of its football program with the Rebels set to begin playing home games in a new stadium being built for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris is staying in the Southeastern Conference Western Division. He's been hired as Auburn's offensive coordinator by longtime friend Gus Malzahn. The former SMU and Arkansas head football coach had his greatest success as an offensive coordinator. That includes four seasons at Clemson. Morris failed to win an SEC game in nearly two full seasons with the Razorbacks. He'll replace Kenny Dillingham. Morris says Malzahn is “a dear friend" and Malzahn says Dillingham is “a tireless worker and a perfectionist."
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has hired former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke to run its offensive line. The Bulldogs had an opening on their football staff after Sam Pittman left to become the head coach at Arkansas. In a game of coaching musical chairs, Luke now moves to Georgia to serve as Kirby Smart's offensive line coach and associate head coach. Luke was fired by the Rebels after going 15-21 in three seasons as head coach. He was fired just days after Ole Miss closed a 4-8 season with an excruciating 21-20 loss to rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — LSU quarterback Joey Burrow headlines a coaches All-Southeastern Conference team where the Tigers' offense is well represented. The Heisman Trophy front-runner is joined on the first team by LSU tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wide receiver JaMarr Chase and center Lloyd Cushenberry. LSU and Alabama each had six representatives on the first and second teams while Georgia had four and Florida three. Coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own players. The individual awards will be announced on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens just keep on soaring. The Ravens clinched a playoff spot last week after they held off the Buffalo Bills 24-17 for their ninth consecutive victory. For the second straight week, the Ravens earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers moved up a spot to No. 2 after their 48-46 win over the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And despite the loss, the Saints inched up to No. 3.