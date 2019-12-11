Graffiti at Rotary sculpture

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new public sculpture on the Baton Rouge river walk attracted unwanted attention from a vandal and the Baton Rouge Police department is investigating.
The $350,000 sculpture was commissioned by the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge to mark the organizations 100th anniversary. The official ribbon cutting for newest addition to the city’s landscape was held on Friday, Dec. 6.
Thankfully, the actually sculpture was not marred. The graffiti, which was discovered Wednesday, Dec. 11, is located on the concrete area closest to the edge of the levee wall.
Executive Director for the Downtown Development District Davis Rhorer says there are plans to install security cameras in the area as soon as possible.
Mayor Boome’s office was also made aware and the graffiti is expected to be removed within 24-hours.
