FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and colder morning commute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a VERY disagreeable day yesterday, at least it’s a dry out-the-door for your Wednesday morning commute!
However, it’s significantly colder than just 24 hours ago, starting out in the low/mid 40°s (some 25 to 30 colder than early Tuesday)!
Enjoy a return of sunshine today, it may still be rather breezy – northerly winds of 5-15 mph, and cool – a high in the mid/upper 50°s.
Overnight, partly cloudy – a spotty shower possible, a low dropping into the upper 30s; tomorrow, sun/cloud mix, 30% coverage of showers, a high near 60°s
STAY UPDATED: Download the WAFB First Alert Weather app
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.