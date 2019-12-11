FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool days ahead; some rain expected Thurs. into Fri.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a disagreeable Tuesday, Wednesday was all about the sunshine for most people.
Skies will remain clear through the evening and overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 40s not long after sunset. Thursday morning starts out mainly clear, with sunrise temperatures in the upper 30s for metro Baton Rouge. Clouds will return quickly Thursday, however, with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies by lunchtime and staying under the clouds through the afternoon. Yet even with those clouds, afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to around 60°.
The WAFB Storm Team has been talking all week about the potential for rain in the area from late Thursday into early Friday. The latest First Alert Forecast calls for a 30% to 40% rain chance for the capital city region, with those rain percentages running a bit higher across the southeastern coastal parishes. For those WAFB neighborhoods that do get wet overnight and into early Friday, rain totals are likely to be well under 0.25″, with accumulations possibly reaching 0.5″ along the coast.
Clouds will slowly thin through the day Friday, with skies becoming partly cloudy by the mid to late afternoon. Highs Friday will reach the mid 60s for many WAFB communities.
The weekend weather looks good, and that’s great news for holiday shoppers as well as the Kiwanis Christmas Parade in downtown Baton Rouge Saturday evening. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies Saturday with a morning start near 50° and an afternoon high in the mid to upper 60s. For the Baton Rouge Christmas Parade, temperatures for the 5:30 p.m. kickoff will be in the low 60s, slipping into the upper 50s by the parade’s end. Sunday gets a little warmer under partly cloudy skies with highs around 70° or more for the Baton Rouge metro area.
Showers and thunderstorms return to the WAFB region with the arrival of the next frontal system Monday. While it’s too early to assess the severe weather potential, early guidance hints at rain totals in the region of 1″ or more between Monday and Tuesday morning. Highs Monday will climb into the low 70s even with the rain. The rains taper off through Tuesday morning with clearing skies for the afternoon, but the afternoon temperatures on the cold side of the passing storm system will be nearly 20° cooler than Monday’s 70s.
Get ready for very cold mornings Wednesday and Thursday, with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 30s both days. The Storm Team forecast currently calls for a mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s and a partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.
At this point, the extended forecast calls for a return of scattered rains next Friday (Dec. 20).
