FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool days ahead; some rain expected Thurs. into Fri.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the WAFB region with the arrival of the next frontal system Monday. While it’s too early to assess the severe weather potential, early guidance hints at rain totals in the region of 1″ or more between Monday and Tuesday morning. Highs Monday will climb into the low 70s even with the rain. The rains taper off through Tuesday morning with clearing skies for the afternoon, but the afternoon temperatures on the cold side of the passing storm system will be nearly 20° cooler than Monday’s 70s.