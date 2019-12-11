Coach O wins Home Depot Coach of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron is the Home Depot Coach of the Year.
The last time LSU won the award was back in 2011 with coach Les Miles.
Orgeron has led the Tigers to a 13-0 mark and the 2019 SEC Championship.
Of Orgeron’s 38 wins, 29 have come by double-figures, 16 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 and 10 of those were against opponents ranked in the Top 10.
The Tigers are 13-0 for only the second time in school history and LSU will bring a 14-game winning streak into its CFP National Semifinal game against fourth-ranked Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta.
