Burrow named SEC Offensive Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He has completed 78 percent of his passes.
He has already been announced as the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback in college football. Burrow is the first LSU quarterback to win the Golden Arm Award.
Burrow, a senior from Athens, Ohio, is looking to become LSU’s second Heisman winner. The late Billy Cannon won the trophy in 1959.
The 85th Heisman Trophy will be awarded to the most outstanding football player in the NCAA in New York City on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. The event will air on ESPN.
