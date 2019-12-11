BREC will stock City Park Lake with Asian Carp this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC will soon have a short term solution to combat the visible algae problem at City Park Lake near LSU.
Chery Michelet, a spokesperson for BREC, says the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be stocking the lake with grass-fed Asian carp fish on Dec. 12.
The carp’s impact on the lake will not be visible for about six months. Michelet says the carp will eat the vegetation that causes the algae and not the actual algae itself.
The algae formed over the summer by a combination of heat and vegetation offsetting the oxygen levels in the lake.
BREC hopes the carp will help biologists get ahead of the game before the heat comes back in summer 2020.
The carp are sterile and will not reproduce in the lake.
Michelet said the cooler temperatures in Nov. and Dec. have already caused some of the algae to die off.
