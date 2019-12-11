BREC will stock City Park Lake with Asian Carp this week

BREC will stock City Park Lake with Asian Carp this week
Algae has become a highly visible problem at City Park Lake in Baton Rouge, La. Conservation officials with BREC, which manages the lake and nearby park, plan to introduce carp into the lake to combat the algae problems. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | December 11, 2019 at 1:40 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 1:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC will soon have a short term solution to combat the visible algae problem at City Park Lake near LSU.

Chery Michelet, a spokesperson for BREC, says the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be stocking the lake with grass-fed Asian carp fish on Dec. 12.

The carp’s impact on the lake will not be visible for about six months. Michelet says the carp will eat the vegetation that causes the algae and not the actual algae itself.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards announces $50M plan to restore LSU lakes

BREC plans to introduce carp into City Park Lake to combat algae problem

The algae formed over the summer by a combination of heat and vegetation offsetting the oxygen levels in the lake.

BREC hopes the carp will help biologists get ahead of the game before the heat comes back in summer 2020.

The carp are sterile and will not reproduce in the lake.

Michelet said the cooler temperatures in Nov. and Dec. have already caused some of the algae to die off.

Handfuls of dead fish wash ashore at LSU's lakes

RELATED: LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation issues request for proposals for University Lakes Project

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.