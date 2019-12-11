Baton Rouge’s Real Time Crime Center receives major donation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s Real Time Crime Center has received a major donation from General Informatics.
The company is donating its management software, 365 RealTime, free of charge to the city-parish. Along with the software, the company is also donating a year of free customer support for the software. The value of the donation is $495,000, the mayor's office says.
“This advanced system allows officers to gather live data through a streamlined process and allows witnesses to contribute any information or photos they may have. 365 RealTime grants officers access to information before they arrive on scene. 365 RealTime will help our officers respond and prepare for emergencies and protect our community in the most efficient and effective way possible,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
The donated software allows all public agencies to monitor emergency incidents in a single place in real time. It better prepares first responders as they do their jobs. Via a mobile app, it also alerts officers close to a scene and allows the public to help by uploading info and pictures to the app.
“The 365 RealTime system will allow public safety agencies to collaborate and assess situations in real time, which will help Baton Rouge Police be more effective in finding solutions to our crime problems. Other cities have spent upwards of half a million dollars to establish systems similar to this one and we’re thankful for General Informatics’ generous donation in support of EBR law enforcement agencies,” said BRPD Chief Murphy Paul.
“General Informatics is invested and committed to the progress and growth of our city. We want Baton Rouge be considered a safe city so more investment and talent can call it home. 365 RealTime is the most advanced and connected law enforcement platform. Our engineers are proud to equip our officers with the best technology at no cost to the taxpayer. Other cities have spent millions to setup something similar,” said Mo Vij, CEO of General Informatics. “Our hope is that that as 365 RealTime starts getting used we will see the impact of technology assisted policing as an efficient and effective approach in keeping our city safe”.
