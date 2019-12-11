Baton Rouge’s Real Time Crime Center receives major donation

“General Informatics is invested and committed to the progress and growth of our city. We want Baton Rouge be considered a safe city so more investment and talent can call it home. 365 RealTime is the most advanced and connected law enforcement platform. Our engineers are proud to equip our officers with the best technology at no cost to the taxpayer. Other cities have spent millions to setup something similar,” said Mo Vij, CEO of General Informatics. “Our hope is that that as 365 RealTime starts getting used we will see the impact of technology assisted policing as an efficient and effective approach in keeping our city safe”.