Trisha Yearwood to perform with Baton Rouge Symphony in March

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trisha Yearwood will perform with the Baton Rouge Symphony in Baton Rouge in 2020.
Yearwood will appear as the 2020 Irene W. and C. B. Pennington Foundation Great Performer in Concert with the Baton Rouge Symphony under the direction of Timothy Muffitt on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena.
Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or in person at the River Center’s box office.
