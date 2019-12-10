3 teens accused in vehicle burglaries in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says three teens from Denham Springs have been tied to multiple vehicle burglaries in the area.
“Over several days in late October/early November, multiple vehicle burglaries were reported to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Victims reported money and/or firearms were stolen,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
LPSO officials say the burglaries happened in the following areas:
- Amite Church Road
- North River Road
- Magnolia Beach Road
- Maryland subdivision
- Magnolia Farms subdivision
- Acadiana subdivision
“On December 2, 2019, LPSO Burglary detectives executed a search warrant at the place three suspects were calling home: an apartment on Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs. Clothing seized from the apartment and other evidence directly connect the three to 18 vehicle burglaries. We appreciate our Livingston Parish residents for working with us and we thank you for your patience as these cases do take time to unravel,” said Ard.
One of the suspects, Cain Soileau, 18, has been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. The other two, Calvin Cockerham, 18, and Sean Sattler, 18, have been relocated to the Tensas Parish Detention Center. Soileau and Sattler both have $330,000 bonds, while Cockerham’s bond is set at $315,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
- Lock your vehicles
- Remove all valuables, or place those valuables out of sight
- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles
- Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.