3 teens accused in vehicle burglaries in Denham Springs

“On December 2, 2019, LPSO Burglary detectives executed a search warrant at the place three suspects were calling home: an apartment on Magnolia Beach Road in Denham Springs. Clothing seized from the apartment and other evidence directly connect the three to 18 vehicle burglaries. We appreciate our Livingston Parish residents for working with us and we thank you for your patience as these cases do take time to unravel,” said Ard.