Suspects identified, 1 arrested in Canal St. mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested one suspect connected to the Canal St. mass shooting that left 10 bystanders injured. They have also identified another suspect.
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Stafford Starks, 21, was arrested Tuesday (Dec. 10) in St. Mary Parish. He will be extradited back to Orleans Parish.
Starks was injured in the shooting.
Police are still searching for LaBryson Polidore, 22.
Polidore will be charged with 10 counts of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and weapons charges. Starks faces eight counts of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and weapon charges.
New Orleans police said a mass shooting on Canal St. on Dec. 1 left 10 people injured and was the result of a feud.
They said four men, a teenage boy and five women were hurt. The boy was 16 years old. The other victims ranged in age between 21 and 36. None of the victims were from the New Orleans area.
Officers said a tip to Crimestoppers helped lead to the arrest.
