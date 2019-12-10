Store owner arrested, accused of buying stolen liquor, reselling it at store

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after reportedly buying stolen liquor, then reselling it at his food mart.
The report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says during November, detectives got a tip that Linda Food Mart on Thomas Road was buying stolen bottles of liquor. After getting the tip, the EBRSO Retail Theft Division started an undercover investigation to find out more.
During the course of the investigation, the informant reportedly sold more liquor to the store’s owner, identified as Lou Chau, in order to catch him in the act. After conducting the same operation numerous times, Chau was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 10.
During an interview after being read his rights, Chau reportedly admitted to buying liquor at half price that people brought him from off the streets. Chau says he would put the alcohol on his store shelves and sell it to other customers for full price.
Chau was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with organized retail theft and money laundering.
