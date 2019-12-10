Saenger Theatre announces new details ahead of official opening

Parking will be available at the University Place Garage, located at 145 University Place (also called Roosevelt Way), for $20 per vehicle. Spaces are limited. There will be a continuous shuttle available for Saenger Theatre patrons who park in the University Place Garage. The shuttle will begin running two hours prior to the advertised show time and will run one hour post-show. There will be a designated pick-up and drop-off site at the Common Street entrance to the garage.