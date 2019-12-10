Renowned teenage fiddler to perform in honor of Donna Britt’s service to Salvation Army

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The incredibly talented teenage fiddler, James Linden Hogg, will be performing in honor of WAFB’s Donna Britt.
The young wonder will be playing for the Salvation Army on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Perkins Rowe from 10 a.m. until noon.
The event is a tribute to Donna Britt and her timeless commitment to the Salvation Army. Britt served for several years as a seasonal bell ringer for the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign.
Britt and Hogg had a very close relationship. He was the subject of several of her stories while he was growing up.
The Florida Street Blowhards and Kitchen Session and the Louisiana Vintage Dancers will serve as celebrity bell ringers.
Hogg was featured at WAFB’s Road Trip to Denham Springs in May.
Hogg, 19, an LSU student, performs at concert halls, churches, festivals and has released three CDs. The music genre is a blend of Folk, Americana, Celtic, and Spiritual.
