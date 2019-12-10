Newspaper criticizes film’s take on Olympic bombing coverage

In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Clint Eastwood attends 2019 AFI Fest - "Richard Jewell" at the TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles. For his film "Richard Jewell," Eastwood takes aim at the media and federal investigators for a rush to judgment after the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing. The 89-year-old director calls security guard Richard Jewell's story "a great American tragedy," one he's been trying to tell for five years. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Invision)
December 10, 2019 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 4:22 PM

(AP) - The current editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is disputing an upcoming film’s depiction of the newspaper’s reporting and decision-making processes surrounding the fatal 1996 Olympic park bombing.

Editor Kevin Riley has written an op-ed taking particular issue with the portrayal of reporter Kathy Scruggs.

A lawyer for the paper has demanded a public statement and a “prominent disclaimer” that some events in the film “Richard Jewell” were imagined for dramatic purposes.

Director Clint Eastwood dismissed the criticism of his movie, saying the paper likely is looking to “rationalize" its actions.

