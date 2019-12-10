LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation issues request for proposals for University Lakes Project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation has issued a request for proposals seeking a project advisor for the University Lakes Project, according to a Dec. 10 release from LSU.
The deadline to submit proposals is Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, by 5 p.m.
In November, Governor John Bel Edwards, along with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF), had announced a $50 million plan to fund major improvements to the LSU Lakes, including the City Park Lake.
The foundation wants proposals that will assist with rehabilitation and improvement of the six lakes adjacent to the LSU campus and City-Brooks Community Park.
The project advisor’s responsibilities will extend through the duration of the project and will include providing financial analysis; assisting with solicitation and selection of a design firm, a contractor and other vendors for design and performance of dredging, excavation and other improvements to the lakes; and assisting with compliance with the restrictions attached to the anticipated funding sources for the project.
The University Lakes Project Management Committee will meet in early January to review the proposals and recommend a project advisor.
The committee a designer in spring 2020 and engaging a contractor for dredging and construction by January 2021.
Project details can be viewed online at lsufoundation.org/reffprojects.
