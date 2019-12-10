Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI GOVERNOR-INAUGURATION
Some Mississippi inaugural events reserved for sponsors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's new governor was elected to serve everyone. But not just anyone will be allowed into some of the events celebrating his inauguration. Republican Tate Reeves' inaugural committee is seeking donors to contribute anywhere from $5,000 to $250,000 for some events. The committee said Monday that public events will include a Jan. 12 church service, and the inauguration ceremony, a parade and an open house at the Governor's Mansion on Jan. 14. Sponsor-only events include a Jan. 13 dinner and an inauguration-day breakfast. Reeves served as lieutenant governor for two terms. He will succeed two-term Republican Gov. Phil Bryant.
MURDER SENTENCE-PARDON SOUGHT
Georgia man serving life for Mississippi murder seeks pardon
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Georgia man serving a life sentence in Mississippi for a 1998 fatal shooting wants that state's governor to commute his sentence. The Sun Herald reports 53-year-old Jodon Antonio Slaughter ran a legal notice required to make the reduction request in the newspaper's classified ads section. The ads says friends and family can submit statements recommending the commutation or its denial to the governor's office. A spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Bryant says the governor hasn't issued a single pardon since entering office in 2012.
MISSISSIPPI-DEATH PENALTY CASE
New site for bail hearing of Mississippi man tried 6 times
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge has set a new site for next week's bail hearing for a Mississippi man who has been tried six times for murder in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people in a furniture store. Court officials said Monday that Curtis Flowers' hearing will take place Dec. 16 at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Winona. Last seek, Circuit Judge Joseph Loper said the hearing would take place on that date in another county. But Loper's schedule changed, and the hearing was moved to Montgomery County, where Flowers is charged. Four of Flowers' convictions were overturned, and two ended in mistrials.
PROPERTY TAX ARGUMENTS
Mississippi justices consider airport hangar tax dispute
PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court will decide whether a company should be exempt from paying more than $61,000 in local property taxes. The owner of a company called G4 paid part of that amount for 2009 through 2011. It is petitioning Pearl River County to get the money back. At issue is whether the company should get a tax exemption for an airport hangar at Picayune Municipal Airport. The county says the company still owes another three years' worth of taxes.
PASCAGOULA CYBER ATTACK
Mississippi city works to resolve Thanksgiving cyber attack
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Officials in one Mississippi city have confirmed the local government fell victim to a cyber attack on Thanksgiving. The acting manager for the city of Pascagoula announced on Monday that almost all city computer systems are fully functional again after being infected with malware from a third-party contractor on Nov. 28. The official said no data was permanently lost and no ransom was paid to the hackers. The city manager also reassured residents no personal information was compromised. News outlets reported the hackers asked for an undisclosed ransom payment and temporarily locked down email, shut off phones and interrupted access to data.
AP-US-NASA-MOON-MISSION
NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine is heralding the completion of a huge new rocket for the program aimed at putting a man and woman on the moon. Bridentstine was in New Orleans on Monday for an up-close look at the first, newly completed “core stage” rocket of NASA's Space Launch System. Later this month, the core stage will be transported on the Mississippi River by barge from New Orleans to Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. It's to undergo tests there before being taken to Cape Canaveral. NASA's goal it to put a man and woman on the moon by 2024,