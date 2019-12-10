Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE-LEADERSHIP
Louisiana House GOP urged to pick leader without Democrats
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two top Louisiana Republicans are calling on GOP lawmakers in the state House to decide on their own who will be speaker for the new four-year term that begins in January. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and Attorney General Jeff Landry sent the Republican House members a letter suggesting that Democrats shouldn't have a say in the House's top leadership job. Kennedy and Landry are co-chairman of a political action committee that raised money to support conservative GOP candidates and helped elect several members of the state House. Republicans hold 68 of the 105 House seats. Kennedy and Landry are urging the GOP members to negotiate among themselves and unanimously support a Republican contender for speaker when the vote is held Jan. 13 with the start of the new term.
BC-FIRE DEATH-LOUISIANA
Man, 72, dies in Louisiana house fire
WISNER, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have identified the victim of a fatal weekend fire.A news release from the state fire marshal and the Franklin Parish coroner says the victim was 72-year-old Ronald H. Bixler of Wisner. The fire was reported at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say responding firefighters went inside the home and found Bixler on the living room floor next to his overturned walker. He died later at a hospital. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The release said investigators were looking into whether the home's electrical wiring or the victim's use of a space heater might have caused the blaze.
RIGGED BINGO
Unlucky for some: Man charged with rigging 10K bingo game
MONROE, La. (AP) — The luck has ran out for a Louisiana man allegedly caught rigging bingo games to win more than $10,000. A Monroe Police arrest warrant says 43-year-old John Cook was recorded on video at a bingo hall manipulating a “Bonanza Bingo” game by handpicking the winning balls he wanted to play. The warrant says Cook did this four times and won thousands for three people, including his sister. Winners were captured giving him money afterward. Cook was booked Friday into the Ouachita Parish jail on charges of felony theft and failing to appear multiple times following his June 29 arrest.
AP-LA-SUPREME COURT-CALOGERO
Louisiana high court's new name honors late chief justice
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's Supreme Court building is being formally named for the late Chief Justice Pascal Calogero Jr. Calogero was the longest serving justice in the court's history. He served on the Supreme Court for 36 years, including 18 as chief justice. He retired in 2008 and died last year. The Legislature voted in June to name the French Quarter building that houses the high court after Calogero. The current justices are to gather at the building for a naming ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.
BC-LA-HIGHWAY HELPERS KILLED
Louisiana man gets 21 years for roadside crash that killed 3
GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for the drunk driving deaths of three people who were trying to help a stranded motorist. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office says 40-year-old Todd Williams was sentenced Monday. He had pleaded guilty to three felony counts of vehicular homicide. The accident happened late on June 16 on an elevated expressway in suburban New Orleans. The victims were three men who had gotten out of two cars to help a motorist who had a flat tire.
AP-US-NASA-MOON-MISSION
NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine is heralding the completion of a huge new rocket for the program aimed at putting a man and woman on the moon. Bridentstine was in New Orleans on Monday for an up-close look at the first, newly completed “core stage” rocket of NASA's Space Launch System. Later this month, the core stage will be transported on the Mississippi River by barge from New Orleans to Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. It's to undergo tests there before being taken to Cape Canaveral. NASA's goal it to put a man and woman on the moon by 2024,
SWORD ASSAULT
Louisiana State Police: Man brandished sword during argument
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana State Police say they arrested a man who brandished a long sword at another man during an argument. The agency said in a Facebook post on Sunday that they charged 42-year-old Travis Fisher with aggravated assault. Troopers said they arrived at a New Orleans home where they heard screaming and yelling. Troopers reported they saw Fisher waving a sword around in an “aggressive manner" toward another man. Fisher was arrested without incident. In a photo posted by State Police, the sword is shown to be more than a foot long with a thin blade and a corresponding sheath.
AP-US-GAS-PRICES
Average US price of gas drops 1 penny per gallon to $2.65
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 1 penny per gallon to $2.65 over the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says Sunday that further cuts to gas prices are unlikely because crude oil costs are on the rise. The price at the pump is 14 cents higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.74 per gallon in San Diego. The lowest average is $2.14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The average price of diesel is $3.06, down a penny.