Iberville Parish deputies start new holiday tradition

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Iberville Parish kicked off a new holiday tradition Dec. 10.
It was the first year deputies hosted “Shop with a Cop” with local school children.
Their goal was to help make the holidays better for families in the community, but Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says it really made a difference in the lives of law enforcement, too.
“I noticed all the smiles. But what I really noticed was the young kids trying to buy for their mothers or trying to buy for their siblings which man that meant a whole lot. Actually the little girl I was with said that her nephew needed diapers so we actually bought a box of diapers for the child,” Stassi said.
After a morning of shopping, the kids went where they wrapped gifts and took pictures with St. Nick.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.