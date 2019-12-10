Holiday organizing and gift buying made simple

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It's the second week of December so maybe you're the type of person that throws up the Christmas decorations as soon as the Thanksgiving stuffing comes out of the oven, or maybe you like to wait until now.
A little fireside twinkle of lights is just bright enough to put anyone in the holiday spirit. But there’s a process to get to that happy holiday.
“Typically, when people decorate, they pull everything down from the attic. They have to make sure their lights work. What ornaments are working,” says Martha-Carol Stewart, of Chaos Organizing.
It can be hectic when you try to make your family decorate the entire house at once.
“Within 30 minutes to an hour. Nobody wants to help you. So, you end up stuck. Doing it by yourself,” she says.
So, let's simplify it. Martha Carol Stewart says all it takes is a little bit of planning to remove the chaos with zone decorating. That means decorating the house in sections.
“Just make sure boxes are labeled so that when you got to pull your holiday items out, you know exactly what's in each bin,” Stewart explains.
Stewart says the other half of the battle is making sure your holiday décor is stored properly so when you reach for it. it's ready to go.
“It allows the focus to be on the family and the moment,” She says.
That means storing the ornaments in a box to keep the Cajun critters out of Christmas containers.
“If we're going to have things in our attic, we have to have them protected,” Stewart explains.
“My preference is plastic boxes. They’re inexpensive,” she says. “Putting a layer of tissue. Or even an old towel protects the ornaments.”
There is a variety of ways to keep the wrapping paper year-round. it could cost you $6 or up to $20.
It’s about keeping it simple. That brings us to the idea of clutter-free gifts.
“It’s not difficult it just takes time and some investigating and thinking outside the box,” Stewart says.
Those are the gifts attached to emotion and memories that don't take up space.
“My son would much rather gift cards for food than he would anything else I could get him at this point,” she says.
Don't shy away from the plastic card that keeps on giving. Stewart says just have fun with it.
“If you take a gift card, you can dress it up in cute wrapping and make it more of an experience,” Stewart says.
So, this holiday season chose simplicity over chaos and maybe your family will thank you later.
