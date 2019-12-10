FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers continuing until after midnight, followed by drop in temps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered, mainly light showers will continue into Tuesday evening with the rains ending after midnight. Temperatures will slowly fall from Tuesday evening’s mid to upper 40s down to near 40° for Wednesday’s sunrise, with clearing skies through Wednesday morning. The WAFB region is headed for a mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon, but it stays cool through the day, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s for most WAFB communities.
Thursday starts out chilly too, with sunrise temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40° for the Baton Rouge metro area. Highs Thursday will top out in the upper 50s with clouds returning through the day.
The models are not in total agreement with the weather picture Thursday night into Friday morning. At this point, the Storm Team is expecting isolated to scattered showers during the latter half of Thursday, with scattered rains extending into Friday morning as surface low pressure moves into the southeast U.S. from the northern Gulf. While some southeastern coastal parishes could get 1″ or more of rain, most of the WAFB region can expect less than 0.5″, for the event and no severe weather. Skies will be slowly clearing by Friday afternoon with temperatures rebounding into the 60s.
The First Alert weekend forecast calls for fair to partly cloudy skies Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, followed by partly cloudy skies Sunday with afternoon temperatures getting up to around 70°. While the Storm Team cannot rule out a spotty shower or two Sunday afternoon and evening, the vast majority of WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry.
However, rain is back in the forecast Monday and extends into the first half of Tuesday as the next rainmaker rolls across the Lower Mississippi Valley. After a high temperature in the 70s Monday, Tuesday afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s. Skies will clear through Tuesday afternoon and evening, setting the stage for low to mid 30s across the northern half of the WAFB region Wednesday morning (Dec. 18) and possibly again Thursday morning (Dec. 19).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.