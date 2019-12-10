FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers continuing until after midnight, followed by drop in temps

The models are not in total agreement with the weather picture Thursday night into Friday morning. At this point, the Storm Team is expecting isolated to scattered showers during the latter half of Thursday, with scattered rains extending into Friday morning as surface low pressure moves into the southeast U.S. from the northern Gulf. While some southeastern coastal parishes could get 1″ or more of rain, most of the WAFB region can expect less than 0.5″, for the event and no severe weather. Skies will be slowly clearing by Friday afternoon with temperatures rebounding into the 60s.