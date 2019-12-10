FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Everybody gets rain today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, areas of rain already showing up on First Alert Doppler radar.
Though not overall heavy or severe, the wet weather will definitely have an impact on your morning drive.
It’s a warm start as well, with temperatures holding steady overnight in the lower 70°s but that will change quickly with the passage of a cold front. By later this afternoon, and certainly, by the evening drive, temperatures will have steadily dropped into the upper 40°s/lower 50°s.
Showers will continue off and on, and it will be breezy, northerly winds 15 mph with higher gusts.
Rain will wind down in the predawn Wednesday hours. Expect a low in the lower 40°s with highs in the mid/upper 50°s.
