EBR councilwoman proposes ordinance to limit how late construction crews can work

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will soon discuss something that anyone who has been kept awake by construction work will want to hear. After lots of complaints about crews working well into the night, one Baton Rouge councilwoman is looking to put some strict times on when crews can work.
District 8 Councilwoman Denise Amoroso says she has been getting constant calls from many residents saying construction crews are working past the current city-parish ordinance that says they have to stop at sundown.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the council meeting, she wants to make sure there’s a specific time for construction crews to stop working, possibly by 5 p.m.
Mary Stewart has lived in the Country Manor subdivision in Baton Rouge since 1996.
“You cannot go outside without hearing the machinery going on,” she said.
Her neighborhood is right next to the new Bellacosa development off of Jones Creek Road, formerly known as The Lakes at Jones Creek.
“You come home on a Saturday, you want peace and quiet...” Stewart said.
It’s one of the many construction sites in Councilwoman Amoroso’s district, and she says residents are fed up with construction crews making noise past sundown.
“And I’ve been getting phone calls, having to call the police department to stop their construction that’s going on after sundown,” Amoroso said.
The current city-parish ordinance says construction crews can start their day at 7 a.m. and work until sundown, but Amoroso says after meeting with Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and others, he told her a specific time would help ease the confusion for his deputies.
“I’m asking for 5 right now. I understand the builders, they want to get their job done, I totally understand that, but they also need to be very considerate of those that are already living around the construction site,” Amoroso said.
“We’ve been able to live with the 7 o’clock in the morning start time. There are a few instances where we’ve had to get approvals to work at night, but evenings shutting down at 5 o’clock would be a problem,” said Johnny Fife, president and CEO of Arkel Constructors.
Fife says the new ordinance could affect his company’s commercial projects, like pouring concrete.
“The problem that you’re going to have is commercial areas that border residential areas, like you look at the Government Street corridor, there’s a lot of commercial work going on there right now. You got houses that back up to that, and I can see the people in the residential side not wanting to hear hammers beating at 6 o’clock in the morning,” Fife said.
“Maybe we can take it to 6 p.m., maybe just in residential areas, because we want everybody to he happy,” Amoroso said.
On Wednesday, Amoroso will introduce the proposed ordinance. A public discussion and vote probably won’t take place until sometime in January of 2020.
