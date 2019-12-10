Man critical after being shot by deputy in St. Helena Parish; officials say he came to door with weapon

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One man is in critical condition after a deputy-involved shooting in St. Helena Parish Monday, Dec. 9.
St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney says the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday night on Nichols Road near Amite City and the Tangipahoa Parish line. One male was badly injured after being shot by a deputy, he says.
Chaney says a sheriff’s office unit was executing a warrant and the suspect came to the door with a weapon. At that point, shots were fired, he says. Chaney says it’s not clear who fired the first shot at this point.
Louisiana State Police is expected to take over the investigation.
