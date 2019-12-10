Baton Rouge nonprofit asks community to donate school supplies, bikes for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nonprofit is making a final push to encourage the community to donate supplies and bikes that will be distributed to local children.
Riding Your Way to Success will distribute the book bags and supplies during the second week of December.
The nonprofit started in 2009 after founder Shiletta Rodney gave away two bikes to children following the death of her son. From that moment, she was inspired to lead a cause to distribute bikes to underserving children in the community.
Throughout the year, the nonprofit collects donations to distribute to children in need.
For more information on how to help, email Rodney at lisawrodney@gmail.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.