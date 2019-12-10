Balsamic Root Vegetables

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I love the winter for many reasons, but especially for the seasonality of root vegetables. This bright, colorful side dish would be a welcomed addition to any holiday table.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
2 tbsps balsamic vinegar
1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
1 pound golden beets, trimmed, peeled and diced
½ pound orange carrots, peeled and diced
½ pound purple carrots, peeled and diced
½ pound yellow carrots, peeled and diced
4 tbsps unsalted butter
2 cups diced onions
1 cup diced celery
1 cup diced mushrooms
2 tbsps honey
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
¼ cup minced parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In top steaming rack of a two-part steamer, add sweet potatoes, beets, and carrots then set aside.
In bottom of steamer over medium heat, bring 2 inches water to a boil. Place vegetables over water and cover. Steam 15–20 minutes or until tender, but not overcooked. Remove from heat and set aside.
In a large saucepan over very low heat, melt butter. Add onions, celery, and mushrooms then sauté 10–12 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring occasionally.
Add vinegar, honey, and hot sauce and cook 3–5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.
Add steamed vegetables and parsley, gently tossing to coat well.
Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic then cook 2–3 minutes or until heated through.
Remove from heat, transfer to a serving platter, and serve hot.
