Attorneys for man killed by WBR deputy ask to present evidence to AG’s Office, want full investigation released

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys representing the family of Josef Richardson, the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Port Allen, are asking to present evidence to Attorney General Jeff Landry before his office reaches any conclusions about the case.
In a letter sent to Landry’s office Tuesday, Dec. 10, the attorneys claim Richardson’s family was not contacted by Louisiana State Police investigators regarding the case.
The letter states the family is prepared to provide evidence that would show actions taken by Deputy Vance Matranga, identified as the deputy who fired the shot, were criminal.
“Christmas will make five (5) months since the homicide of Mr. Richardson. His family remains left in the blind about the State Police’s investigation and conclusions regarding his killing, even though it has been approximately three (3) weeks since the State Police concluded this investigation,” states the letter.
Some of that three-week period can be credited to the 18th District Attorney’s Office filing a formal recusal from the case, citing a conflict of interest, and requesting the Attorney General’s Office take over.
“In your independent evaluation of this case and the results of this investigation, we believe it is important for community trust and reliability that you hear from Mr. Richardson’s family through their collective attorneys about the evidence known that shows that Deputy Matranga’s actions were criminal,” states the letter. “Otherwise, the family and public can have no faith that the decision from your office will be any different than the many officer involved shootings that involve persons of color in this State.”
Richardson’s attorneys are also requesting a full copy of LSP’s investigation.
