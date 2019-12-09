Woman killed, 3 others injured in St. Francisville crash

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A crash Sunday, Dec. 8 claimed the life of Adele Goldsby, 79, and left Daniel Goldsby Jr. and two others injured.
Louisiana State Police investigators say Goldsby Jr. was driving on U.S. Highway 61 at the same time another vehicle was being driven in the opposite direction. For reasons still under investigation, Goldsby Jr. turned into the path of the other vehicle without yielding. The other vehicle struck Goldsby Jr.'s on the passenger side.
Goldsby was pronounced dead at the scene. Goldsby Jr. sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver and passenger from the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
