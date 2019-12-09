St. Helena Parish cowboy getting recognition on national bull riding stage

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - A cowboy from St. Helena Parish has won a large cash prize as he competes on the national rodeo stage.
Koby Radley, 21, of Montpelier, La., is competing in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Radley rode the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association Bull of the Year, named Spotted Demon, for an electric eight seconds and scored 92 points for his ride to win Round 3 of the Wrangler NFR before a crowd of 16,831 people at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. on Dec. 7.
“I don’t know – but I knew a lot of it was the bull,” Radley told the PRCA about his ride, which was a career-best. “He has been around a long time and I’d seen a lot of good guys get on him and a lot of good guys get bucked off him."
“It’s huge to ride Spotted Demon and to be 92 on him and win a round on him. To be able to ride one of the greatest bulls of all time is great. You are on Cloud 9; he was stout and all there, and I felt all 92 points out of him.” Radley – counting ground money – earned $33,560 for his victory.
“It’s great,” Radley said of the big payday. “This is the rank pen and the best bulls in the world, and everyone who rode here had their hands full.”
This is Radley’s second year at the Wrangler NFR but 2019 has already proved the most successful NFR for Radley.
“I didn’t get a round win last year, and that was one of my goals this year,” Radley said. “It’s huge for my confidence to get a big win early in the Finals.”
Radley earned $33,560 for his Round 3 win on Dec. 7. He is now ranked seventh out of fifteenth in the NFR.
Only the top 15 cowboys in the world qualify for the NFR.
You can follow Radley’s progress through the next six rounds of the NFR on Dec. 9 through Dec. 14. starting at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
