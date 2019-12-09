For second time in a week, body scanner at Angola detects alleged drug smuggling

The Louisiana Department of Corrections reportedly seized 26.7 g of marijuana from Charlitame Rucker while she was trying to enter the prison. (Source: Louisiana Department of Corrections)
By Rachael Thomas | December 9, 2019 at 5:20 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 5:20 PM

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - For the second time in a week, a body scanner at Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola, detected drugs and helped prevent a visitor from allegedly smuggling drugs into the prison.

Officials with the Department of Corrections (DOC) say the body scanner detected a foreign object inside a woman’s body. Charlitame Rucker, 27, of Tallulah, reportedly admitted she was smuggling drugs into the prison and surrendered 26.7 g of marijuana to prison officials.

Rucker is charged with taking contraband to/from a penal institution, and simple possession of marijuana.

