For second time in a week, body scanner at Angola detects alleged drug smuggling

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - For the second time in a week, a body scanner at Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola, detected drugs and helped prevent a visitor from allegedly smuggling drugs into the prison.
Officials with the Department of Corrections (DOC) say the body scanner detected a foreign object inside a woman’s body. Charlitame Rucker, 27, of Tallulah, reportedly admitted she was smuggling drugs into the prison and surrendered 26.7 g of marijuana to prison officials.
Rucker is charged with taking contraband to/from a penal institution, and simple possession of marijuana.
