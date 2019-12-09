2019 ranks in top 10 for Atlantic hurricane activity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Seasons delivered 18 named storms, ranking it among the 10 most active hurricane seasons on record for the Atlantic Basin.
The 2019 season also continues a recent trend of elevated seasonal activity. Eight of the past 10 seasons, and 18 of the last 25 (72%), have recorded above-average storm numbers for the Atlantic.
Of the 18 named Atlantic storms during the 2019 season, six became hurricanes with three intensifying into major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger). Two of the three - Dorian and Lorenzo - reached Category 5, making 2016-2019 the first-ever run of 4 consecutive years with at least one Category 5 forming in the Atlantic Basin.
Five of 2019’s named tropical systems formed in the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall there.
The 2019 Hurricane Season began early, with Sub-Tropical Storm Andrea forming in late May. This is the fifth consecutive year with a named storm developing before June 1, the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season.
For Louisiana, Category 1 Barry was the Bayou State’s only official landfall during 2019, moving across Marsh Island and then inland near Intracoastal City (Vermilion Parish) on July 13. Barry is the first Louisiana landfall by a named system since 2017’s Hurricane Nate.
Although tropical winds produced pockets of damage across in Acadiana, flooding was the biggest issue with Barry. Storm surge of 4 to 6 feet inundated sections of the coast with high water closing a number of inland roads.
Upwards of 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the New Orleans area on July 12, prompting a Flash Flood Emergency for parts for the Crescent City. A number of locations across south Louisiana recorded double-digit rainfall totals, with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reporting a peak storm total of 23.58” recorded approximately four miles south of Ragley (southern Beauregard Parish).
In addition to Barry, remnants of Tropical Storm Olga also created problems across Southeast Louisiana during late October. Olga merged with a cold front in the northern Gulf, yet the post-tropical system maintained the equivalent of tropical-storm-force winds as it moved inland. An estimated 130,000 Louisiana homes and businesses lost power as a result of the storm.
The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended on November 30.
