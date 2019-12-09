PHOTOS: LSU grad dresses up as the Heisman Trophy looking for Joe Burrow

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU graduate Madison Lucas decided to give the Heisman Trophy a run for its money.
According to a Tweet from Lucas, she dressed up like the Heisman Trophy and posed around LSU’s campus “looking for Joe Burrow.”
Lucas’s Tweet quickly took off as people began sharing it and tagging Joe Burrow in the Tweet.
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded to the most outstanding football player in the NCAA on Saturday, December 14 at 7 P.M.
After LSU’s dominating win over Georgia in the SEC Championship, Burrow is a Heisman favorite.
