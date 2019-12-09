Nubian Kruzers United Motorcycle Club, NKU Foundation, and USMC host Christmas toy drive to benefit kids in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Nubian Kruzers United Motorcycle Club, the NKU Foundation, and United States Marine Corps are holding a toy drive this holiday season to benefit kids in Baton Rouge. The organizations are asking members of the community to donate new, unwrapped gifts/toys for girls and boys ages birth to 16.
“The annual Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club toy drive has grown significantly sine 2005 when we delivered six pallets of toys donated by the Northwest Summit County Ohio Rotary Club after Hurricane Katrina. We have partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps’ ‘Toys for Tots’ the last three years. With our sponsors’ help we can reach our 2019 goal, to collect and deliver over 5,000 toys,” said toy drive chairperson, Sailor Jackson.
“This is our very special time of the year when we get the privilege to give back and make Christmas brighter for so many children,” said NKU President Larry Myers.
Sponsors of the event include the United Stated Marine Corps, BlueCross BlueShield of Louisiana, Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services, American Advertising Federation - Baton Rouge, V&L Conultants, llp, Allison Young, and the NKU Foundation.
Drop-off locations will be at the above sponsors’ locations until Friday, Dec. 20. Gifts will be delivered to kids Sunday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. at the Capital City Event Center, located at 6955 Florida Blvd. Toys will be given to kids in neighborhoods selected by the organizations hosting the event.
