Nubian Kruzers United Motorcycle Club, NKU Foundation, and USMC host Christmas toy drive to benefit kids in Baton Rouge

“The annual Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club toy drive has grown significantly sine 2005 when we delivered six pallets of toys donated by the Northwest Summit County Ohio Rotary Club after Hurricane Katrina. We have partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps’ ‘Toys for Tots’ the last three years. With our sponsors’ help we can reach our 2019 goal, to collect and deliver over 5,000 toys,” said toy drive chairperson, Sailor Jackson.