26 new BRPD officers to begin patrolling areas of high crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New graduates of the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Field Training Program will be ready to hit the ground running Monday.
The Field Training Program graduation will be held Monday, Dec. 9. In response to November’s “anomaly” of violence in the capital city, the 26 graduates will be put into neighborhoods where crime has occurred most recently.
At the beginning of December, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome echoed the sentiments of BRPD Chief Murphy Paul. She says the average Baton Rouge citizen is safe, despite November’s three-weekend stretch of multiple fatal shootings.
Broome says Chief Murphy Paul and the Baton Rouge Police Department are transitioning to a more “boots on the ground” approach to violent crimes.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.