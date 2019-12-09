More than $2.2M in alcohol sold at Tiger Stadium in 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In 2019, LSU Athletics generated more than $2 million from the sale of more than 280,000 drinks in the public areas of Tiger Stadium, the school announced Monday, Dec. 9.
These statistics do not include alcoholic drinks sold in the premium areas of the stadium. The total amount sold in public areas of Tiger Stadium for the year was $2.259 million.
PREVIOUS STORY: LSU releases Tiger Stadium alcoholic beverage policies
According to tweets from the school’s senior associate athletic director of external communications, Robert Munson, the top alcoholic beverage sold was Michelob Ultra, with 128,627 sold. As far as craft beer goes, sales topped 11,800 sold. Meanwhile, the top selling wine was pinot grigio, with 3,700 sold.
The top drink sold remains water, however, with about 190,000 sold. And the top food item? Hot dogs. Sixty-thousand were sold in 2019, according to the school. Coming in second place was nachos.
The school says LSU and Aramark split the total concession sales based on a contractual agreement.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.