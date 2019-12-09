Joe Burrow selected AP All-SEC Offensive Player of the Year; 9 other LSU players, coach on awards list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU has 10 players to make the Associated Press All-SEC first and second teams, as well as the organization’s coach of the year.
Joe Burrow was unanimously selected as the offensive player of the year and freshman defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. was named the newcomer of the year. Ed Orgeron was named the SEC Coach of the Year. The Tigers won the conference championship and beat five teams in the AP top 10 along the way.
Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase were the only three players in the league to be unanimous selections to the All-SEC first team. Stingley was also selected to the first team defense.
Six Tigers also earned second team honors. They were: wide receiver Justin Jefferson, offensive guard Damien Lewis, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, defensive back Grant Delpit, defensive back Kristian Fulton, and place kicker Cade York.
The full list of players is below:
OFFENSE:
- QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio
- RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi
- T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia
- T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky
- G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee
- G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama
- C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky
- TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia
- WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana
- WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana
- All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
- K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia
DEFENSE:
- E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama
- E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia
- T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
- T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
- LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas
- LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama
- LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama
- CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland
- CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia
- S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia
- P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia
OFFENSE:
- QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
- RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California
- RB - D'Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia
- T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida
- T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York
- G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina
- G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi
- C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia
- TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas
- WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana
- WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida
- All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston
- K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas
DEFENSE:
- E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
- E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
- T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina
- T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas
- LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston
- LB - De'Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana
- LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida
- LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama
- CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana
- CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans
- CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia
- S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston
- S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami
- P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston
Offensive Player of the Year - QB Joe Burrow, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year - DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
Newcomer of the Year - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU
____________
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.