Joe Burrow selected AP All-SEC Offensive Player of the Year; 9 other LSU players, coach on awards list

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow (No. 9) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | December 9, 2019 at 12:29 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 8:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU has 10 players to make the Associated Press All-SEC first and second teams, as well as the organization’s coach of the year.

Joe Burrow was unanimously selected as the offensive player of the year and freshman defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. was named the newcomer of the year. Ed Orgeron was named the SEC Coach of the Year. The Tigers won the conference championship and beat five teams in the AP top 10 along the way.

Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase were the only three players in the league to be unanimous selections to the All-SEC first team. Stingley was also selected to the first team defense.

Six Tigers also earned second team honors. They were: wide receiver Justin Jefferson, offensive guard Damien Lewis, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, defensive back Grant Delpit, defensive back Kristian Fulton, and place kicker Cade York.

The full list of players is below:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE:

  • QB - Joe Burrow, LSU, 6-foot-4, 216, Sr., Athens, Ohio
  • RB - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU, 5-8, 209, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State, 5-11, 215, Jr., Columbus, Mississippi
  • T - Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia
  • T - Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 320, Jr., Lexington, Kentucky
  • G - Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Jr., Jackson, Tennessee
  • G - Logan Stenberg, Kentucky, 6-6, 322, Sr., Madison, Alabama
  • C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 313, Jr., Versailles, Kentucky
  • TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-6, 239, Soph., Philadelphia
  • WR - Ja’Marr Chase, LSU, 6-1, 200, Soph., Harvey, Louisiana
  • WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., Amite, Louisiana
  • All-purpose - Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, 6-1, 199, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
  • K - Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, 6-1, 191, Sr., Marietta, Georgia

DEFENSE:

  • E - Marlon Davidson, Auburn, 6-3, 278, Sr., Greenville, Alabama
  • E - Jonathan Greenard, Florida, 6-3, 263, Gr., Hiram, Georgia
  • T - Derrick Brown, Auburn, 6-5, 318, Sr., Sugar Hill, Georgia
  • T - Jordan Elliott, Missouri, 6-4, 315, Jr., Missouri City, Texas
  • LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-0, 235, Soph., Frisco, Texas
  • LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn, 6-0, 236, Jr., Oxford, Alabama
  • LB - Anfernee Jennings, Alabama, 6-3, 259, Sr., Dadeville, Alabama
  • CB - Trevon Diggs, Alabama, 6-2, 207, Sr., Gaithersburg, Maryland
  • CB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU, 6-1, 190, Fr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • S - Xavier McKinney, Alabama, 6-1, 200, Jr., Roswell, Georgia
  • S - Nigel Warrior, Tennessee, 6-0, 190, Sr., College Park, Georgia
  • P - Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., Perth, Australia

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE:

  • QB - Tua Tagoailoa, Alabama, 6-1, 218, Jr., Ewa Beach, Hawaii
  • RB - Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Jr., Antioch, California
  • RB - D'Andre Swift, Georgia, 5-9, 215, Jr., Philadelphia
  • T - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 310, Jr., Pensacola, Florida
  • T - Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-7, 340, Soph., Brooklyn, New York
  • G - Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 308, Jr., Hickory, North Carolina
  • G - Damien Lewis, LSU, 6-3, 322, Sr., Canton, Mississippi
  • C - Trey Hill, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Soph., Warner Robins, Georgia
  • TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 260, Fr., Dickinson, Texas
  • WR - Justin Jefferson, LSU, 6-3, 192, Jr., St. Rose, Louisiana
  • WR - Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192, Jr., Deerfield Beach, Florida
  • All-purpose - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, 5-10, 182, Soph., Houston
  • K - Cade York, LSU, 6-2, 189, Fr., McKinney, Texas

DEFENSE:

  • E - Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State, 6-3, 275, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
  • E - D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina, 6-5, 260, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
  • T - Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina, 6-6, 310, Sr., Charleston, South Carolina
  • T - Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M, 6-3, 304, Jr., McKinney, Texas
  • LB - K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU, 6-4, 250, Soph., Houston
  • LB - De'Jon Harris, Arkansas, 6-0, 245, Sr., Harvey, Louisiana
  • LB - David Reese, Florida, 6-0, 220, R-Fr., Fort Pierce, Florida
  • LB - Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Jr., Huntsville, Alabama
  • CB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina, 6-4, 205, Soph., Bossier City, Louisiana
  • CB - Kristian Fulton, LSU, 6-0, 200, Sr., New Orleans
  • CB - Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Soph., Covington, Georgia
  • S - Grant Delpit, LSU, 6-3, 203, Jr., Houston
  • S - Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn, 6-0, 191, Sr., Miami
  • P - Braden Mann, Texas A&M, 5-11, 195, Sr., Houston

Offensive Player of the Year - QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year - DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Newcomer of the Year - CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Coach of the Year - Ed Orgeron, LSU

