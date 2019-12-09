LSU Marketing Class donates over 7,000 meals to Food Bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holiday season is a time for giving: giving thanks as well as giving to those in need.
Professor Courtney Szocs charged her class, Marketing 3411: Consumer Analysis and Behavior class with developing a campaign to collect food items for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
The course teaches the dynamics of consumer markets, their significance to marketing executives, identification and measurement of market segments and analysis of their behavioral patterns as a basis for marketing strategy.
In groups of five to six, students were asked to design and execute a donation campaign utilizing one of Robert Cialdini’s “Weapons of Influence.”
The students were instructed to read the book, identify a target market from which to solicit nonperishable food donations, create a profile of the target market and develop two campaigns to solicit donations from this target group.
After each team developed two primary ideas, the groups selected the stronger of the proposed drives and executed it. The students submitted the food they collected and will turn in written reports and give presentations on the execution of the campaign as well as what they learned.
The winning team was composed of Gabriel Clark, Hope Hoffman, Hannah King, Paige Landry and Sara Louque.
The team created a campaign that was functional, hands-on and experience-driven to target the right customer and receive the most donations possible.
They designed, obtained and sold donated apparel from Outback Specialties and set up a pop-up shop at LD Linens & Décor.
The students fully executed the campaign and obtained 3,248 items, winning first place by a landslide. In total, the entire class collected 8,429 pounds of food or over 7,000 meals
"This was the second time my classes were doing a project like this, so I knew what they were capable of and had very high expectations,” said Courtney Szocs, Piccadilly, Inc. Business Partnership professor and assistant professor of Marketing. "They exceeded my expectations! I was blown away by the amount of food they collected. I couldn't be prouder of these students. They worked so hard!"
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.