Louisiana Attorney General’s Office now reviewing Josef Richardson case

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The 18th District Attorney’s Office has formally recused itself from reviewing the officer-involved shooting death of Josef Richardson.
Richardson, 38, was shot and killed while West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were executing a search warrant for drugs at the Budget 7 Motel on July 25.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Vance Matranga as the deputy who fatally shot Richardson.
The sheriff’s office turned over the investigation to the Louisiana State Police.
The Louisiana State Police completed the investigation and turned their findings over to the 18th District Attorney’s Office.
Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton asked the 18th District Attorney’s Office to file a formal recusal from the case, citing a conflict of interest.
The case has now been turned over to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
