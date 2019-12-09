La. State Police arrest sword-wielding man in French Quarter

By Nicole Mumphrey | December 9, 2019 at 7:24 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 7:41 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A man wielding a sword in the French Quarter Sunday was arrested by Louisiana State Police.

Troopers from Troop N arrested 42-year-old Travis Fisher of New Orleans. Fisher was arrested for Aggravated Assault.

Travis Fisher, 42
Travis Fisher, 42 (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Troopers were on patrol in the 600 block of Royal Street when they began to hear individuals yelling and screaming. Troopers saw Fisher holding a sword in his right hand. raising in an aggressive manner towards another man attempting to move away from danger.

Troopers ordered Fisher to drop the sword. Fisher complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

