KIRAN: Police officer accused of double-dipping payroll hours during movie production in Clinton

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A police officer in Wilson, Louisiana is facing a $30,000 bond after being arrested for logging hours under two police departments at the same time.
Tammy Lee Garig, 56, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 6. The investigation began when she logged hours on the set of a movie production happening in Clinton. East Feliciana Parish Chief Deputy Greg Phares says at the same time she was on the clock for Clinton PD working traffic control for the movie production, she also logged hours as a Wilson police officer.
Phares says there is an agreement between Clinton PD and surrounding municipalities to share officers in times of need, but by law, they are not allowed to log hours simultaneously under two police departments.
Garig is facing one count of payroll fraud, one count of malfeasance in office, and one count of injuring public record. Her bond has been set at $30,000.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.